David Berteau: What will a reorganized federal government look like?

By Michael O'Connell | @moconnellWFED March 27, 2017 12:47 pm < a min read
David Berteau, president, Professional Services Council

The Trump administration will soon be asking for public comment and expert input on what a reorganized federal government would look like. David Berteau, president of the Professional Services Council, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the process ahead.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

