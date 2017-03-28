Sports Listen

David Hawkings: RIP health care bill; What’s next?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 28, 2017 1:09 pm < a min read
David Hawkings, Senior Editor, Roll Call

Now that the health care bill from House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) appears to be dead and buried, Congress still has plenty of other issues to deal with. The question is, which one comes next? Tax reform? Climate? The federal budget maybe? Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a look ahead.

