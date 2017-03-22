Sports Listen

David Hawkings: Healthcare reform bill on House floor. What happens next?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 22, 2017 7:23 am < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

House Republican leaders are trying to wrangle enough of their own members to approve the final version of the American Health Care Reform Act, the bill intended to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. David Hawkings, a senior editor at Roll Call, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what could happen if the bill makes it to the Senate floor and the President eventually signs.

'repeal and replace' American Health Care Reform Act Congress David Hawkings Federal Drive First 100 Days healthcare healthcare reform Legislation Management Pay & Benefits Roll Call Tom Temin
