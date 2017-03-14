Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: Next on…

David Hawkings: Next on congressional to-do list? Budget talks

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 14, 2017 10:43 am < a min read
Share
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

While the health care legislation debate grows heated, a few senators are thinking about the coming end of the 2017 budget continuing resolution and what to do about passing a 2018 budget by Sept. 30. Voices in the wilderness or a growing Congressional movement? Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings has some answers on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Topics:
Budget Congress continuing resolution David Hawkings Federal Drive Hearings/Oversight Legislation Management Roll Call Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: Next on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.