David Wise: VA still responsible for outsourced projects

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 17, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
David Wise, director of physical infrastructure issues, GAO

Although the Veterans Affairs Department handed over a dozen large construction projects to the Army Corps of Engineers, VA is still responsible for certain management functions, like knowing when a project will be finished and for how much. David Wise, director of physical infrastructure issues at the Government Accountability Office, shares some insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

