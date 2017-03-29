Sports Listen

Doug Bourgeois: CIOs not seeing benefits of cloud, survey says

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 29, 2017
Doug Bourgeois, Federal Cloud leader and managing director, Deloitte

Cloud computing has been a part of federal information technology policy for eight years. Yet, agency chief information officers and their tech staffs still say they have challenges in moving stuff out of their own data centers and into clouds.  One reason might be they often don't see the benefit. That's according to a new survey by Deloitte. Doug Bourgeois, Deloitte's Federal Cloud leader and managing director, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Topics:
Cloud Computing Federal Drive Technology Tom Temin
