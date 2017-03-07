Sports Listen

Dr. Victor Convertino: Army, FDA team up to create new lifesaving device

By Michael O'Connell | @moconnellWFED March 7, 2017 1:05 pm < a min read
Dr. Victor Convertino, senior scientist, Army Institute of Surgical Research

For many years, researchers at the Army Institute of Surgical Research have concentrated on what they call compensatory reserve. That is, how much blood loss can a person sustain and the body still compensate. Dr. Victor Convertino, senior scientist at the Institute, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin the Army, in concert with the FDA, has developed a new device that can help prevent battlefield deaths.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

