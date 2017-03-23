Sports Listen

Heather White: What laws and regulations currently affect RIFs?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 23, 2017 8:06 am < a min read
Heather White, partner, the Federal Practice Group

The federal government hasn't seen large-scale, involuntary reductions in forcein a long time But RIFS are looking increasingly possible as the Trump administration’s budget plans are released. Heather White, a partner who specializes in federal employment law at the Federal Practice Group, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk current laws and regulations around RIFS.

