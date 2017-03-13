Sports Listen

Jared Serbu: DoD rolls out new health record system

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 13, 2017 12:25 pm < a min read
Jared Serbu, DoD reporter, Federal News Radio

The Defense Department hit a major milestone a few weeks ago, bringing its new electronic health record system online at its first facility. Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu visited Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington to talk with clinicians and Defense health officials about how the new system, MHS Genesis, is working so far. He filed this report on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Air Force Defense Fairchild Air Force Base Health IT MHS GENESIS Technology
Tom Temin

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

