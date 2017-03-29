Sports Listen

Jeff Pollard: What can be learned from latest cyber breach?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 29, 2017 9:15 am < a min read
Jeff Pollard, principal cybersecurity analyst, Forrester Research

WikiLeaks has a lot in common with lightning. It can strike anywhere, and doesn't discriminate. When it does, organizations know they've been zapped good. Yet each cybersecurity loss gives or should give some insight in how to improve your defenses. What potential lessons learned from this latest case, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turns to Jeff Pollard, principal cybersecurity analyst at Forrester Research.

