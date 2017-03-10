Sports Listen

Joe Brennan & Lucy Kitchin: Trends in federal real estate

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 10, 2017 10:52 am < a min read
Joe Brennan and Lucy Kitchin

The government has a real estate portfolio of approximately 273,000 buildings, many of which are standing vacant. Joe Brennan, director of government investor services, and Lucy Kitchin, senior vice president at the real estate firm JLL, join Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss some important trends in federal real estate.

Facilities/Construction Federal Drive GAO High Risk List JLL Joe Brennan Leasing/Property Management Lucy Kitchin Tom Temin
FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

