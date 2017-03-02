Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Joe Petrillo: What happens…

Joe Petrillo: What happens when competing bids are millions apart?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 2, 2017 1:06 pm < a min read
Share
Joe Petrillo, procurement attorney, Petrillo and Powell

When two competing bids come in for one contract, and the winner is tens of millions of dollars higher then the loser, something's up. That's what happened in the case of an Army communications deal. You can guess the result. Procurement attorney Joe Petrillo shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy contract bids Contracts/Awards Federal Drive Joe Petrillo Petrillo and Powell Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Joe Petrillo: What happens…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.