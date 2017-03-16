Sports Listen

Joe Petrillo: Hey contractors, justifying costs can pay off

By Michael O'Connell | @moconnellWFED March 16, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Joseph Petrillo, procurement attorney, Petrillo and Powell

Few types of deals raise the hackles of services contractors more than lowest-price, technically acceptable. Some recent protest decisions should should make them feel a little better about LPTA. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of the law firm Petrillo and Powell tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin they can and have won with higher prices when they justify higher costs.

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Federal Drive Joseph Petrillo LPTA Petrillo and Powell procurement Tom Temin
FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

