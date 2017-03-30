Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Joseph Petrillo: Will new…

Joseph Petrillo: Will new innovation office improve procurement?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 30, 2017 1:40 pm < a min read
Share
Joseph Petrillo, procurement attorney, Petrillo and Powell

The Trump administration sees the new White House Office of American Innovation to be headed by Jared Kushner as one way to make federal procurement more efficient and responsive. So is erasing a contracting rule established by the Obama administration. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell offers his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Donald Trump Federal Drive First 100 Days innovation Jared Kushner Joseph Petrillo Office of American Innovation Petrillo and Powell Tom Temin White House
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Joseph Petrillo: Will new…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.