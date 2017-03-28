Sports Listen

Justin Bullock: Hope for stopping improper payments at Labor Dept.

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 28, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
Justin Bullock, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service, Texas A & M

The Labor Department's unemployment insurance program pays out $3.5 billion a year improperly, an error rate of more than 10 percent. Justin Bullock, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A & M, studied this problem. He shares the results on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

