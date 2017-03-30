Sports Listen

Karyn Temple Claggett: Copyright Office examines moral rights attribution

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 30, 2017 3:34 pm < a min read
Karyn Temple Claggett, U.S. Copyright Office

The U.S. Copyright Office, which is part of the Library of Congress, is conducting a study to see if current copyright laws do enough to protect the so-called moral rights of attribution and integrity for creators. Federal News Radio's Eric White spoke with acting Register of Copyrights and the Director of the Copyright Office Karyn Temple Claggett on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

