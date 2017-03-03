Sports Listen

Katie Wilson: Novel sensory data helps predict evolution of storms

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 3, 2017 7:33 pm < a min read
Katie Wilson, meteorologist, NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather predictors are using a novel method of optimizing sensory data to help predict evolution of storms. Meteorologist Katie Wilson with the National Severe Storms Laboratory joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the details of the project.

Federal Drive Katie Wilson National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Severe Storm Laboratory NOAA PARISE Phased Array Radar Innovative Sensing Experiment sensory data Technology Tom Temin Workforce
FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

