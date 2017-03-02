Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Kevin Muhlendorf: Year-in-review of…

Kevin Muhlendorf: Year-in-review of Justice Dept. Fraud Seciton

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 2, 2017 11:12 am < a min read
Share
Topics:
Federal Drive fraud Justice Department Kevin Muhlendorf Tom Temin Wiley Rein
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Kevin Muhlendorf: Year-in-review of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail of USS Bonhomme Richard

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.