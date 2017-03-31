Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Kyo Dolan: Secret Service…

Kyo Dolan: Secret Service folds cyber threats into protection planning

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 31, 2017 9:01 am < a min read
Share
Kyo Dolan, Critical Systems Protection Program, Secret Service

Kyo Dolan, assistant to the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Critical Systems Protection Program, talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about how the agency builds cyber threats into its protection plans.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
All News Cyber threat Cybersecurity Federal Drive Kyo Dolan Secret Service Technology Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Kyo Dolan: Secret Service…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.