Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Contractors must…

Larry Allen: Contractors must stay focused as final quarter of fiscal year approaches

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 21, 2017 8:36 am < a min read
Share
Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners

Budget cuts for agencies in 2018 have become a distinct possibility and the final quarter of the 2017 fiscal year is about 120 days away. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about why contractors need to start thinking about the fourth quarter now.

Download audio

Topics:
2018 budget request Allen Federal Business Partners Budget continuing resolution contractors Federal Drive fiscal 2017 Larry Allen Management Tom Temin Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Contractors must…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.