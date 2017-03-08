Sports Listen

Mallory Barg Bulman: Tough times? Get tough

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 8, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research, Partnership for Public Service

These are tough times for federal employees. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research at the Partnership for Public Service, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to offer some toughening-up advice for feds.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

