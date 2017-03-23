Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Mallory Barg Bulman: Trump…

Mallory Barg Bulman: Trump administration needs to focus more on customer service

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 23, 2017 7:55 am < a min read
Share
Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research, Partnership for Public Service

A new report urges the Trump Administration to do all it can to get federal agencies focused on customer service to make government operations more efficient and lower costs. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the report put out by the Partnership and Accenture.

Download audio

Topics:
Agency Oversight Digital Government Federal Drive Mallory Barg Bulman Management Partnership for Public Service Technology Tom Temin Trump administration
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Mallory Barg Bulman: Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.