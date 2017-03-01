Sports Listen

Margo Conrad: Better performance management system a priority

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 1, 2017 10:54 am < a min read
Margo Conrad, director of education and outreach, Partnership for Public Service

A more contemporary and effective performance management system ought to be a priority for federal executive management and the Office of Personnel Management. Margo Conrad, director of education and outreach at the Partnership for Public Service, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.

perform management
