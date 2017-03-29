Sports Listen

Margot Conrad: High marks for Trump management agenda

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 29, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
Margot Conrad, director of Education and Outreach, Partnership for Public Service

Tucked away in the Trump administration's budget blueprint is the President's management agenda. It lays out points of emphasis the President wants agency managers to show progress in. That's sort of a first for Presidential skinny budgets. The idea is receiving praise from good government associations like the Partnership for Public Service. Federal News Radio's Eric White spoke with Margot Conrad, director of Education and Outreach for the Partnership, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

