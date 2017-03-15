Sports Listen

Margot Conrad: Hiring difficulties, low morale put VA on high-risk list

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 15, 2017 10:23 am < a min read
Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach, Partnership for Public Service

For the Veterans Affairs Department, low morale and difficulty attracting talent are two of the challenges keeping it on the Government Accountability Office's high-risk list. Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach at the Partnership for Public Service, offers her take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Agency Oversight Federal Drive High Risk List Management Margot Conrad Partnership for Public Service Tom Temin Veterans Affairs Workforce
