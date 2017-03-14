Sports Listen

Marie Mak: What happens when its a contractor blowing the whistle?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 14, 2017 10:10 am < a min read
Marie Mak, director of acquisition and sourcing management, GAO

What happens when a government contractor employee calls out to the government suspected wrongdoing by his or her company? That's the topic of an ongoing pilot program launched in 2013. Marie Mak, director of acquisition and sourcing management at the Government Accountability Office, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how that program is working out.

Acquisition Acquisition Policy Agency Oversight contractor Federal Drive GAO Industry/Associations Management Marie Mak Tom Temin whistleblower
