Mark Cancian: DoD should no longer run its own K-12 schools

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 10, 2017 11:01 am < a min read
Mark Cancian, Center for Strategic and International Studies

If you added them all together, the K-12 schools operated by the Defense Department would be one of the nation's biggest districts. That's just one of the services available elsewhere that maybe the military ought to get out of. That's what Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Center for Strategic and International Studies Defense education Federal Drive Mark Cancian Tom Temin
FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

