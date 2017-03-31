Sports Listen

Mike Starr: SEC rule would require companies to use XBRL to file data

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 31, 2017 9:11 am < a min read
Mike Starr, vice president for government and regulatory affairs, Workiva

The Securities and Exchange Commission has finalized a rule requiring companies to file their data using XBRL, which stands for extensible markup language. Mike Starr, vice president for government and regulatory affairs at the financial compliance firm Workiva, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin what this all means.

