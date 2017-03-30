Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Patricia St. Clair: EEOC…

Patricia St. Clair: EEOC takes discrimination awareness training online

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 30, 2017 3:08 pm < a min read
Share
Patricia St. Clair, assistant director for federal sector programs, EEOC

Tom Temin | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

For the second year in a row, the Equal Employment Opportunity Rights Commission is hosting a series of webinars on various employment discrimination topics. Patricia St. Clair,  EEOC’s assistant director for federal sector programs, talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the commission’s focus areas for online training in 2017.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
All News EEOC employment discrimination Federal Drive Patricia St. Clair Tom Temin Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Patricia St. Clair: EEOC…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.