Rebecca Gambler: CBP needs to assess its use of aerial surveillance

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 7, 2017 12:06 pm < a min read
Rebecca Gambler, director of homeland security and justice issues, GAO

The Homeland Security Department's aerial border surveillance needs a little management attention. The Government Accountability Office says Customs and Border Protection needs to better assess how effective these tools are. Rebecca Gambler, GAO's director of homeland security and justice issues, fills in the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

