Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Scott Maucione: Life still…

Scott Maucione: Life still in third offset strategy

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 27, 2017 1:04 pm < a min read
Share

The third offset strategy was born under the Obama administration, but it may still have life under the Trump presidency. On Federal Drive with Tom Temin DoD reporter Scott Maucione speaks with Andrew Hunter, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about what the third offset means under the new administration and where it’s going.

Download audio

Topics:
All News Andrew Hunter Center for Strategic and International Studies Donald Trump Federal Drive Management Scott Maucione Third Offset Strategy Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Scott Maucione: Life still…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.