Scott Maucione: This office doesn't have to sweat the acquisition details

By Tom Temin | March 30, 2017
Scott Maucione, DoD reporter, Federal News Radio

The Strategic Capabilities Office is one of the most lauded organizations in the Defense Department. The office is famous for taking military systems that do one thing and make them do something completely different. Its leader says his office doesn’t have to worry about acquisition requirements like the rest of the Pentagon establishment. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione fills in all the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Acquisition Acquisition Policy Defense Strategic Capabilities Office
