Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Sean Moulton: States may…

Sean Moulton: States may have answer to procurement transparency

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 31, 2017 8:48 am < a min read
Share
Sean Moulton, open government program manager, POGO

Every time there’s been a move to post actual federal contract documents on public websites, the effort’s been derailed, partly because of concerns about protecting contractors’ proprietary information. Sean Moulton manages the open government program at Project on Government Oversight. He tells Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about what the feds can learn from how states handle similar information.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Federal Drive Open data POGO Project on Government Oversight Sean Moulton Tom Temin transparency
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Sean Moulton: States may…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.