Stephen Jurczyk: NASA banks on ‘tipping point’ technologies

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 8, 2017 12:41 pm < a min read
Stephen Jurczyk, associate administrator , Space Technology Mission Directorate

NASA has just awarded $17 million in contracts to eight companies that it thinks are on the verge of coming up with game-changing technologies for the future of commercial space flight. Stephen Jurczyk, the associate administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin the agency targeted the contracts to firms with what it calls “tipping point” technologies — those that need a small funding boost to bring their systems to market.

Acquisition All News Contracts/Awards Federal Drive NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate Stephen Jurczyk Technology Tom Temin
Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

