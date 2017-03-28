Sports Listen

Tammy Flanagan: How to get the most out of your TSP

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 28, 2017 12:31 pm < a min read
Tammy Flanagan, senior benefits director, National Institute of Transition Planning

If you're lucky or wise, you'll keep adding to your Thrift Savings Plan and it keeps growing. Should you leave it or do you put it to work for you in some other way? Tammy Flanagan, senior benefits director at the National Institute of Transition Planning, offers some advice for wringing the most out of your TSP on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

