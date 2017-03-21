Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Todd Harrison: Potential impact…

Todd Harrison: Potential impact of proposed defense budget increase in fiscal 2018

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 21, 2017 8:45 am < a min read
Share
Todd Harrison, director of defense budget analytics, Center for Strategic and International Studies

At the top of the 2018 budget proposal debate list is the ten percent increase in Defense spending. Todd Harrison, director of defense budget analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what little is known about where those additional billions would go.

Download audio

Topics:
Budget Center for Strategic and International Studies CSIS Defense defense budget Federal Drive First 100 Days fiscal 2018 budget proposal Management Todd Harrison Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Todd Harrison: Potential impact…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.