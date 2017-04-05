Sports Listen

Rear Adm. Jon Yuen: Navy rolls out P-8 Logistics Cell

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 5, 2017 12:30 pm < a min read
Rear Adm. Jon Yuen, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command

The Navy is supporting its sailors and industry with logistics. At the annual Sea Air Space Symposium, Federal Drive with Tom Temin speaks to Rear Adm. Jon Yuen, commander of the Naval Supply Systems Command, about how the service just set up its P-8 Logistics Cell or LOGCELL this year.

