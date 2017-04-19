Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Todd Simpson: CIOs take…

Todd Simpson: CIOs take two-pronged approach to cybersecurity

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 19, 2017 9:07 am < a min read
Share
Todd Simpson, chief information officer, FDA

To meet the cybersecurity challenge, agency IT executives are pushing ahead with programs to update and modernize their underlying systems. They're also working to automate many of the cybersecurity processes to network staff can concentrate on the threats. Todd Simpson, the chief information officer of the Food and Drug Administration, shares more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
Cybersecurity FDA Federal Drive Technology Todd Simpson Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Todd Simpson: CIOs take…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard keeps watch at Boston Marathon

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.