Dan Zitting: Latest trends in public GRC

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Apr 19, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7245
|-0.0018
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1347
|-0.0046
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8184
|-0.0073
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.8599
|-0.0083
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.0728
|-0.0045
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2951
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.8096
|-0.0192
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.4394
|-0.0513
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.5173
|0.1153
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.1882
|0.0078
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.