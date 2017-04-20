Sports Listen

Bob Tobias: Who says you can do more with less?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 20, 2017 1:35 pm < a min read
Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Management Program, American University

Now that the Office of Management and Budget has put flesh on the bones of the Trump administration's plans for government reform, the obvious question comes up. Can in fact the government run efficiently with fewer people? Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Management Program at American University, asks Federal Drive with Tom Temin, if that's true, where's the evidence?

Topics:
American University Bob Tobias Budget Key Management Program Management more with less
