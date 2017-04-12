Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Alan Chvotkin: Industry may…

Alan Chvotkin: Industry may have answers for one beleaguered agency

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 12, 2017 1:49 pm < a min read
Share
Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president, Professional Services Council

The Defense Contract Audit Agency is beset by backlogs and other problems. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin industry has ideas that might help.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Agency Oversight All News Federal Drive Industry/Associations Management Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Alan Chvotkin: Industry may…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut returns from International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.