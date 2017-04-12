Alan Chvotkin: Industry may have answers for one beleaguered agency

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Apr 11, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7353
|0.0092
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1826
|0.0181
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.9152
|0.0280
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.9860
|0.0352
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1575
|0.0222
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2871
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.7193
|0.0643
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.6498
|-0.0421
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.7674
|0.2069
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.3570
|0.1016
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.