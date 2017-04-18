Sports Listen

Angela Styles: What’s the future of IT acquisition

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 18, 2017 11:05 am < a min read
Angela Styles, chairwoman, Crowell Moring

Each of the last three administrations has deployed a strategy for IT acquisition. Former Office of Federal Procurement Policy Administrator Angela Styles, chairwoman of the law firm Crowell Moring, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin on what the next challenges might be.

