Bill Zielinski: Agencies now have easier time buying cyber products

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 10, 2017 12:26 pm < a min read
Bill Zielinski, deputy assistant commissioner for IT category managemen, Federal Acquisition Service

To make it easier to buy cybersecurity products, the General Services Administration has been making adjustments to contracts on its Multiple Awards Schedule 70. Bill Zielinski, deputy assistant commissioner for IT category management in GSA's Federal Acquisition Service, provides Federal Drive with Tom Temin with all the details.

