Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Chris Israel: Potential agency…

Chris Israel: Potential agency to-do lists post hiring freeze

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 17, 2017 9:52 am < a min read
Share
Chris Israel, consultant, American Continental Group

The federal hiring freeze is over and agencies are assessing what its impact was and where they can go from here. A coalition of groups representing scientists, inventors and entrepreneurs asked the White House to treat the Patent and Trademark Office differently. Chris Israel, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy during the George W. Bush administration, now with the American Continental Group, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide more detail.

Download audio

Topics:
Agency Oversight All News American Continental Group Chris Israel federal contractors Federal Drive First 100 Days Hiring freeze Management Tom Temin Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Chris Israel: Potential agency…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors scrub foam off flight deck

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.