Chris Lu: Reorganizing government not an easy task

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 6, 2017 1:02 pm < a min read
Chris Lu, senior fellow, Miller Center, University of Virginia.

Chris Lu, former deputy Labor Secretary and now a senior fellow with the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, has come by a little skepticism of government re-orgs the hard way and offers his take on reorganization efforts by the new administration on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Topics:
Chris Lu Federal Drive First 100 Days Labor Department Management Miller Center Reorganization Tom Temin University of Virginia
