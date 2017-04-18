David Hawkings: Lawmakers call back to Glass-Steagall

Nagging questions remain in Congress on whether it really did anything useful to prevent another 2008-like financial meltdown. Now an unlikely pair of lawmakers — Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — think it's time to have the government re-regulate banking in a way the Dodd-Frank bill did not. Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin they're thinking back to Glass-Steagall.