David Hawkings: Lawmakers call back to Glass-Steagall

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 18, 2017 11:29 am < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Nagging questions remain in Congress on whether it really did anything useful to prevent another 2008-like financial meltdown. Now an unlikely pair of lawmakers —  Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — think it's time to have the government re-regulate banking in a way the Dodd-Frank bill did not. Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin they're thinking back to Glass-Steagall.

Topics:
banking regulation Congress David Hawkings Dodd-Frank Elizabeth Warren Federal Drive Glass Steagall John McCain Legislation Roll Call Tom Temin
