David Hawkings: Was the Gorsuch confirmation a game changer for the Senate?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 11, 2017 7:18 am < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Senate Republicans under Mitch McConnell completed a precedent started by Democrats under Harry Reid by confirming Neil Gorsuch. David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to dive a little deeper into the confirmation and what it means.

