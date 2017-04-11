David Hawkings: Was the Gorsuch confirmation a game changer for the Senate?

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Apr 10, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7261
|0.0073
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1645
|0.0138
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8872
|0.0207
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.9508
|0.0251
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1353
|0.0159
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2861
|0.0030
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.6550
|0.0150
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.6919
|0.0242
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.5605
|0.1149
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.2554
|0.0158
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.