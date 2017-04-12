Sports Listen

Dr. Pat Viscuso: Dealing with Controlled Unclassified Information

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 12, 2017 1:37 pm < a min read
Dr. Pat Viscuso, associate director at the Information Security Oversight Office, NARA

A rule that came out last fall covers a big but sometimes confusing class of information known as CUI. Dr. Pat Viscuso, associate director at the Information Security Oversight Office at the National Archives and Records Administration, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin all about it.

