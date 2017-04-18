John Neumann: Making public-private partnerships more inclusive

Largely under the radar, the Commerce Department has been building a network of public-private partnerships to boost U.S. manufacturing. It's working under a law from 2014 known as the Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act. The Government Accountability Office found that Commerce needs to do more to encompass participation by other federal agencies who contribute people and money. John Neumann, GAO's director of natural resources and environment issues, shares more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.