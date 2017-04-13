Sports Listen

Joseph Petrillo: Big to-do over Army waste removal contract

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 13, 2017 8:49 am < a min read
Joe Petrillo, procurement attorney, Petrillo and Powell

When the Army dropped a waste removal contractor for a base in Louisiana, it didn't plan on a protest from the good folks of Dripping Spring, Texas. But the incumbent contractor, located in that gateway to hill country, did in fact protest the new award, which went to the government of the parish in which Fort Polk is located. Procurement attorney Joe Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell shares the details of this curious case on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Acquisition Acquisition Policy Army Contracts/Awards Defense Defense News Federal Drive Fort Polk Josepht Petrillo Petrillo and Powell protest Tom Temin
