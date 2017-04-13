Joseph Petrillo: Big to-do over Army waste removal contract

When the Army dropped a waste removal contractor for a base in Louisiana, it didn't plan on a protest from the good folks of Dripping Spring, Texas. But the incumbent contractor, located in that gateway to hill country, did in fact protest the new award, which went to the government of the parish in which Fort Polk is located. Procurement attorney Joe Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell shares the details of this curious case on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.